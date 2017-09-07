Teenager meets former Premier

A Preston student was specially selected by flagship youth empowerment programme National Citizen Service (NCS).

Fadheelah Nadeem (right) was invited to help announce the membership of the new NCS Patrons Board, chaired by former Prime Minister David Cameron.

The 17-year-old is one of a team of NCS graduates inducting the 18 NCS Patrons who will work with the NCS executive team to make sure as many Year 11 teenagers as possible get to experience NCS, helping to create a more engaged, more cohesive and more socially mobile society. She said: “ I was one of the lucky grads who took part in the social media takeover at the NCS Patrons event.

“I was assigned the responsibility of NCS’ official Twitter account; I tweeted throughout the event to keep all NCS followers updated with pictures and videos.

“I also got to meet and speak to some incredibly influential figures, like David Cameron and Karren Brady – which I’m so grateful and honoured to be able to have done.

“The event made me realise the impact NCS has had on my generation.”