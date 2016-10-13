Techno Hub is poised to open

A leading Lancashire university is set to unveil its new multi-million pound technology centre.

The CAVE, at Edge Hill is the UK’s first super immersive 3D virtual environment as part of its new £13m Technology Hub.

The four screen CAVE (cave automatic virtual environment) will offer students and businesses the chance to fully immerse themselves in a virtual room.

Using real data to replicate reality, users will be able to experience real life scenarios in 4k resolution.

This will range from emergency situations to complex surgery and lab reactions.

The facility is part of the low-carbon building which has been built with the aid of £3m funding from the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership.

Housing state-of-the-art biotechnology laboratories, big data servers for research and a Harvard style lecture theatre, the building will also be home to a programmable child-sized robot and giant 3D interactive teaching screens.

Budding entrepreneurs will also be able to tap into the skills and knowledge of the University and local industry in ‘The Hatchery’, a working space for new business ideas.

Mark Allanson, pro vice-chancellor at Edge Hill University, said: “Having this dedicated facility for technology shows the university’s commitment to technological innovation, computing and bioscience and reflects our success in producing employable, highly skilled graduates who contribute to the regional economy and beyond.”

The Tech Hub will be officially opened by Sir Robin Saxby.