Stunning new centre is hope for the future

Runshaw College has officially opened its new multi-million pound facility aimed at boosting the local economy.

The £6.2m world-class science and engineering innovation centre at the Euxton Lane campus , near Chorley, will have the potential to provide training and skills across a wide range of areas for a diverse range of students, from apprentices to degree students.

Packed with cutting-edge laboratories and workshops and the most advanced equipment, the self-contained unit will enable up to 400 new students a year to study engineering and science and is set to transform training in the area. Runshaw is hoping to combine university qualifications and apprenticeship programmes to help transform science and engineering skills training locally, in terms of both volume and quality through this new development as part of a drive to “revolutionise” employability skills.

The project received £4.3m from the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership (LEP) and was officially open on Friday at a special ceremony attended by local businesses leaders and civic dignitaries.

Grocery chain boss Edwin Booth, who is chairman of the LEP, unveiled a commemorative plaque.

He had toured the facility prior to the official opening and said the SEIC at Runshaw was one of a network of modern centres across Lancashire benefiting from a £30m LEP investment.

College principal Simon Partington said future generations of students will travel from across the region to learn skills from a range of industries from aerospace and advanced manufacturing, to medical and scientific professions combining university qualifications and apprenticeship programmes.

With the support of Lancashire Enterprise Partnership (LEP) it forms part of the Hub and Spoke programme, providing educational centres of excellence with new industry-focused facilities.

It will form a key part of the provision of training for the Preston, South Ribble and Lancashire City Deal.