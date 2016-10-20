Students take on a Transylvanian challenge

Pupils at a Lancashire sixth form have been taking their geography studies literally.

A group of AKS students set off to discover Romania on a World Challenge expedition,spending two weeks volunteering and trekking in the Transylvania region of the country.

The first phase of the trip was spent volunteering for the Care 2 Travel charity, which involved spending six days working on a farm in central Transylvania.

The farm provides food for a children’s home, housing 34 young people and the teens had to prepare the land for crops of vegetables, make hay for the animals and shovelling their manure. They also painted a building which will be used to house the older children.

They also played a key part in building a new outdoor classroom facility for the children to be educated in, making benches and desks from old crates.

The second part of the expedition saw the youngsters trekking over 65k kilometres of mixed terrain, camping on Carlibata Lake before taking the night train to Bucharest for the journey home.