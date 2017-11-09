Stars of West End work with students

Enterprising students are joining forces with West End stars to create a Musical in a Week for charity.

Undergraduates from the University of Central Lancashire want to replicate their successful Soap in a Week project, which saw them working with Coronation Street and Emmerdale stars, on stage.

Photo: David Hurst Lytham Proms Last Night of the Proms. Claire Sweeney

Around 50 third year music theatre and media production students will be working with actors, writers and directors to produce an upbeat 30 minute friendship themed musical, which will be performed next Friday, on the evening of BBC Children in Need.

Over five days the students will be developing the script, writing lyrics, creating songs, and rehearsing and performing.

Among the actors who have agreed to deliver masterclasses will be West End favourite Claire Sweeney, new UCLan Honorary Fellow and Cold Feet star John Thomson and two-time Olivier Award nominated actor Michael Xavier, who recently starred in Sunset Boulevard opposite Glenn Close on Broadway.

Pip Minnithorpe, currently the Resident Director of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child playing in the West End; Ruth Bratt, co-creator of the Olivier winning Showstopper – The Improvised Musical; and Debbie O’Brien, who has cast numerous productions in the West End, will be on hand throughout the week offering their advice to the students.