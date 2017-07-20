Star performance on stage by actor trainer

Have your say

New Honorary Fellow Gennady Bognadov has been rewarded by UCLan for the significant contribution he has made during his lifetime to theatrical biomechanics.

Gennady is one of the last living direct links to Meyerhold’s theatrical biomechanics, which is a unique actor training system.

The performer has taught the movement-based approach to acting around the world.

He founded and managed the International School of Biomechanics and since 2000 he has trained and worked with the university’s acting degree course leader.

For the past nine years, he has played an important role in university life by directly training UCLan students.