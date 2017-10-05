Staff serve up a sweet treat

School cooks Sarah Callaby and Claire Nelson cooked up a treat at the annual Local Authority Catering Association’s (LACA) Finishing Touches culinary competition.

The pair, who work at Carr Hill High in Kirkham, entered the cupcakes and decorated novelty cakes categories.

Both won bronze medals for their efforts and Sarah also received a merit award for her cup cake suitable for a special diet.

Catering manager at the Royal Avenue school, Janette Hunt, said: “We’re really proud of Sarah and Claire and their achievements.”

Janette added: “It’s great that their skills have been recognised through this.

And nowwe really look forward to seeing what they come up with next year.”

The prestigious annual competition takes place in Birmingham.

Aimed at all levels of staff employed in school catering, it is now in its 10th year and is organised in association with the Craft Guild of Chefs.

It is hailed as an opportunity for caterers from schools across the country to show off their baking skills.

Competitors have a chance to choose from categories ranging from cupcakes and tray bakes, to petit fours and celebration cakes.