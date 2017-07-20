Special memorial for much loved academic

When much-loved academic Lynn Train died suddenly in July last year, a group of her students decided to fund raise in her name.

Now her memory has been honoured by the inaugural award of two graduation prizes.

The first recipients for the Lynn Train Memorial Prizes, graduates Joe Oakley and Elise Wylie with event management degree course leader Rod Train, Lynns widower.

After discussions with her husband, Rod, who is the course leader for UCLan’s event management degree, it was decided the money would be used to create the Lynn Train Memorial Prizes for Enterprise and for Consultancy.

The first recipients were Joe Oakley and Elise Wylie, who were presented with the awards by two of the fundraisers , Gina Sinclair and Jared Handley.

Rod said: “When it happened, four event management students started a Go Fund Me page to help me with funeral expenses.

“It was an absolutely lovely gesture from them but I didn’t need the money for the funeral.

“They raised just under £2,000, which was a huge amount of money, so we met up during the year to discuss how we could use the money as a legacy for Lynn.”

Lynn was very popular with staff and students alike and Rod added: “ She taught modules on enterprise and consultancy to tourism, hospitality and events students so we thought it would be a nice idea to offer prizes at graduation for the best performing student in each of the two modules, hence the Lynn Train Memorial Prize for Enterprise and Lynn Train Memorial Prize for Consultancy were born.”

It is not the first time Joe has won a prize during his time at UCLan.

Besdies collecting this award, he also represented the university at the national Eventice finals in London and won first prize.

The 21-year-old, from Thornton-Cleveleys, said: “It’s a real honour to be chosen as one of the recipients of the inaugural Memorial Prize for Lynn. I couldn’t be prouder.”