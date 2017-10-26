Smiles return to faces of children

Imaginative play is top of the timetable for youngsters at Leyland’s Seven Stars Primary School. Thanks to their teachers, they can now play safely in their Imagination Space which was vandalised during the summer holidays.

The culprits were unable to get into the main school building but smashed classroom windows and ransacked the outdoor learning area for the infants, which had only been opened by South Ribble MP Seema Kennedy just before the end of term.

Photo Neil Cross Seven Stars Primary, Leyland, has a restored outdoor area Ethan in the water

But staff, from teaching assistants to the cleaners, came in early to make sure it was restored to its former glory.

Deputy headteacher Catherine Walsh said the staff had been overwhelmed by support from the public.

She said: “The children absolutely love our outdoor classroom space and are even happy to go out there in the rain.

“Thanks to staff, parents and governors, the area has now been repaired.

Photo Neil Cross Seven Stars Primary, Leyland, has a restored outdoor area Samantha gardening

“Thankfully much of the damage was cosmetic and we have been able to put most things right at minimal cost to the school.

“As much as it was upsetting to see the area damaged, we were overwhelmed by the messages of support.”

One generous donor has offered to give a playhouse to the children, but the school has been unable to collect the gift because they don’t have transport.

The deputy head added: “The head went down to get the house but unfortunately it was larger than we expected wasn’t able to bring it back. We need someone with a van to transport it.

Photo Neil Cross Seven Stars Primary, Leyland, has a restored outdoor area Joey and Thomas bowling

“We are very grateful to everybody for their support and look forward to being able to add the playhouse.”

Photo Neil Cross Seven Stars Primary, Leyland, has a restored outdoor area Charlie with his birds nest