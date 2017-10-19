Showcase for new designers

The creative talents of more than 70 designers from the University of Central Lancashire are being showcased in a free public exhibition.

Hosting MA Show 2017, UCLan’s PR1 Gallery is packed with final work of postgraduate students from a variety of courses including animation, ceramics, fashion, graphic design and interior design.

University of Cenetral Lancashire MA 2017 exhibition Yasmin Dadabhoy - surface pattern design

Highlights include smart lighting for motorcycle helmets to reduce road accidents, a clever twist on mid-20th century board games and a large structure made of bed sheets and duvets for people to relax in

Courses represnted range from fashion design to children’s book illustration.

University of Central Lancashire MA exhibition 2017 Leona Nicholas - interior design