Showcase for new designers

The creative talents of more than 70 designers from the University of Central Lancashire are being showcased in a free public exhibition.
Hosting MA Show 2017, UCLan’s PR1 Gallery is packed with final work of postgraduate students from a variety of courses including animation, ceramics, fashion, graphic design and interior design.
Highlights include smart lighting for motorcycle helmets to reduce road accidents, a clever twist on mid-20th century board games and a large structure made of bed sheets and duvets for people to relax in
Courses represnted range from fashion design to children’s book illustration.
Almost Done!
Registering with Lancashire Evening Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.