Shoppers leave treats for children in need

Kind-hearted shoppers played Santa to help provide festive treats for Preston’s underprivileged children.

People have been dropping off gifts are the University of Central Lancashire’s In the City shop in St George’s Centre.

UCLan Vice Chancellor Prof Mike Thomas joined pupils from Preston schools in a special festive craft session to make gifts for needy children

Presents for young people of all ages have been dropped off at the shop by generous locals over the last three weeks as par t of Rock FM’s Cash for Kids: Mission Christmas Appeal.

To celebrate the initiative pupils from St Matthew’s Ce Priamnry in New Hall Lane and Ingol’s Holy Family Catholic |Primary schools visited for a choir carol sing-along and to take part in Christmas crafts.

UCLan Vice-Chancellor Professor Mike Thomas joinedin the fun, helping younsgters make their fetive doantipns.

He said: “We’ve had a great response to this appeal and it’s fantastic that the university and the local community are able to link up and help families in need at Christmas time.”

Hibba Ajaib, 10, from St Matthew’s said: “ “It’s nice to think that by buying presents for other children it will make them happy and they’ll enjoy Christmas. I’ve really enjoyed singing and taking part in Christmas crafts.”

Abigail Greer, also 10, from Holy Family added: “ “Some children don’t get presents like we do and get upset so by buying extra presents to give to them it makes everyone equal.”

UCLan also set up two other drop-off points on its Preston Campus for staff and students to donate presents.

The university has a long-standing relationship with the charity with event management students raising funds every year as part of their studies.