Shared space proposals for new area of Preston

Major changes are in the pipeline for part of Preston - along with another shared space.

The University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) has been working with Lancashire County Council to create a layout for the Adelphi Roundabout - set to be renamed Adelphi Square.

UCLan’s £200m masterplan includes a key element of transforming the roundabout by incorporating a new civic square, based on the principles of Fishergate’s shared space project.

A report to County Coun John Fillis, cabinet members for highways and transport, said the county council had been asked to help with the development of detailed proposals and contract procurement.

UCLan chief operating officer Michael Ahern said: “We’re working very closely with our partners Lancashire County Council to produce these early stage designs.

We have already shared our proposals with the local community including disability groups and cyclists.

“Feedback has been good, with more sessions for the general public planned during the spring.”