Schoolgirl Amber’s special cut

A kind-hearted schoolgirl has had her locks cut shorter to help support children battling cancer.

Eight-year-old Amber Allen, who is a pupil at Gillibrand Primary School in Chorley, decided to grow her hair for the Little Princess Trust charity, which makes wigs for youngsters who lose their hair as a result of cancer treatment.

Amber got the idea to lop her pony tail after hearing of other people doing the same and went for the big chop at Karen’s Hairdressers in Chorley’s Brooke Street.

Her mum Nicola Allen said: “It is her first fund-raising event and she said she wants to make the little girls happy who have lost their hair to cancer and when Amber’s hair grows long again she wants to do it again.

“Amber has always been a thoughtful little girl and I really couldn’t be any prouder of her.”

n For more information on the charity, visit www.littleprincesses.org.uk.