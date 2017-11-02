Schoolboy readers are racing to top

Literary buffs at a city high school have proved they really are a well read lot.

Bookworms from Lancaster Royal Grammar helped the school win top prize at the Renaissance Awards for the Accelerated Reader scheme, just a year after they took third place in the same awards scheme.

School librarian Judith Denwood and the head of English, Stephanie Mitchell, were presented with the award on behalf of all the LRGS pupils and staff involved in the scheme at a special ceremony.

The school has only been part of the scheme for the past couple of years and were delighted to have risen up the ranks to take top spot so quickly.

Boys in Years Seven and Eight sign up to the Accelerated Reader programme, which is a national project which aims to encourage reading, especially among boys.

They reach targets by building up points through taking part in a comprehension quiz after they have finished each book.

Books are categorised into difficulty levels; the higher the reading age the more points it is worth.