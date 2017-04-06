School on target with crisis aid

Pupils at Chorley’s Southlands High School have been showcasing their efforts

to help the people of Gambia.

The Clover Road school has been partnering with the Bijilo School for 10 years and has raised more than £30,000.

Southlands has a number of pupils who act as Gambia Ambassadors to help co-ordinate the school’s charity work.

They presented an assembly to explain about their on-going work in support of Gambia.

So far this year the team has raised £750 of their £1,000 target. All the money goes to Bijilo Lower Basic school and the local community.

The students held a Christmas bagpacking fundraiser, an annual Zumbathon and many chocolate and cake stalls.

Former technology teacher, school governor Mr Keith Bolam, project manager explained to the school about the current situation in Gambia and theimportance of continuing the school’s long standing support at this critical time.

Acting headteacher Carol Rimmer said a planned school visit to Gambia had been suspended in the short term for due to the political crisis.