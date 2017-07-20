Rory adds to family history

When Rory McCormick stepped on stage to collect his degree he added a new chapter to his family and UCLan’s history.

With his sports coaching and development degree in hand, the 21-year-old from Fulwood became the third generation of his family to graduate from the institution.

Members of his family have seen the facility through every stage of its development from its origins as the Harris Institute to its current status as some of the fastest growing universities in the UK.

Granddad Frank Moren studied electrical engineering at the Harris Technical Institute in 1952.

Frank said: “It was just the Harris then, nothing like the huge place it is today. It is amazing to think I was here all those years ago.

“I was apprenticed to Ribble Motors then joined the army, Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, for two years.”

Frank spent 37 years with the Metropolitan Police and Post Office investigations .

In 1980 daughter Gillian moved to Preston Polytechnic where she met future husband, and Rory’s dad, Colin McCormack.

Gillian said: “We met in the first year and got married six months after we graduated and settled in Preston.

“We started out at Preston Polytechnic then I went back and did a Cert Education as Lancashire Polytechnic ,then it became UCLan.”

Hutton Grammar School pupil Rory has already landed a job.

A qualified coach, throughout his studies he has been involved with rugby teams at home and abroad in Zambia to help coach.