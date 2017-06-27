REVEALED: Behind the scenes at a Preston 'crime scene house'

Viewers of BBC's Crimewatch Roadshow have been given a rare glimpse behind the scenes at a Preston 'crime scene house'.

The house on Maudland Road is one of a number used to train UCLan forensic science students in cutting edge detection techniques, say lecturers at the university.

Presenter Michelle Ackerley was shown how to find footprints by UCLan expert Dr Catherine Tennick during the programme PIC: BBC

The terraced property is permanently set up with a domestic burglary scene, a post office scene, a bar scene and even a serial killer room to allow students to develop their crime scene skills.

In the programme, Dr Catherine Tennick Lecturer of Forensic Science at UCLan talked presenter Michelle Ackerley through several first year practical skills such as recovering fingerprints and footprints.

Dr Tennick said: "We are very proud to showcase some our great resources, such as our Scene houses, at UCLan and the School of Forensic and Applied Sciences.

"We are passionate about what we do, and helping others to share in our enthusiasm for the subject of Forensic Science was a brilliant opportunity.

Presenter Michelle Ackerley learnt the best techniques to find fingerprints on beer mats Pic: BBC

"The new partnership with Lancashire Police and the exciting prospects offered by the Forensic Academy will provide more valuable experiences for our students to prepare them for their future."

Rob Flanigan of Lancashire Police said: "We're bringing together our operational forensic scientists with the University of Central Lancashire and have created the Lancashire forensic science academy.

"We're going to have students working alongside our operational forensic scientists and our Crime Scene Investigators on real life crime scenes and real life investigations.

"We're also going to look at how we advance the technology and research we use in forensic science."

The programme is available to watch on BBCiPlayer.