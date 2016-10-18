Reunion is a chance to relive the many happy memories of school

Jackie Ingham( nee Eastham) was “lucky” to have attended two primary schools before starting at St Cecilia’s RC High School in Longridge in September 1975.

She attended both St Wilfrid’s and Alston Lane where she met many people who have become lifelong friends.

Jackie Ingham

At St Wilfrid’s, I met many friends, including Lynne Smith and Beverley Kelsall. Lynne and I still see one another occasionally. “

At Alston Lane she met her still “best friend” Mary Rainford.

Jackie recalls: “When it was time to go to St Cecilia’s it was quite exciting as I was going to meet back up with the Wilfrid’s lot. There I met another friend called Susan (Short) as I was in another class from Mary in the first year or two. I loved French the first year and Mrs Lumb was fab and took us to Paris on a school trip, which has very fond memories for me.”

School was fun. “We messed around (a lot) and I have such fond memories of Mrs Pye the dinner lady despairing at us as Mary, myself and Angela Gornall and Janet Wareing played games of who could hold a mouthful of water in for the longest without laughing and spitting it out.”

Jackie added: “Most of my happy memories about St Cecilia’s entail laughing. We had such a good time and I was lucky enough to be in the gymnastic team with Helen Dewhurst, Catherine Eccles and Marie Newsham.

“I got my first Valentines card from Stephen Slater. We laughed such a lot, Dewie (Philip Dewhurst, who sadly died 20 years ago) Hoggie, Smally, Benny made us howl laughing as they messed their hair up really quickly so it was stuck right up for when the teacher turned back from the blackboard to the class.

My brother, Mark Eastham, used to call at our house on the cross country route with his mates and have a couple of pints of home brew!! We think Mr Nuttall used to know.”

Mary Rainford went on to marry Paul Bennett.

Jackie, who is married to David, moved away from the area when her two daughters, Amy now 22 and Rosie,20. were young but a lot of the children of friends she made at St Cecilia’s went there in later years.

She says: “I came away with no O’ Levels to my name but a mountain of life memories.”