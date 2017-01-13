Pupils provide a primary audience for drama event

Aspiring young thespians from Albany Academy have been showcasing their talents to primary school pupils.

The Chorley school’s GCSE drama students were given the opportunity to perform to a live audience as they showcased their talents to pupils from neighbouring St James’ Primary School.

They performed a series of 20-minute plays, which were designed to be fun, engaging and educational for junior school-aged children.

According to staff the plays proved to be thought provoking with topics such as loneliness at Christmas, the Titanic disaster, how technology is affecting young people’s lives and the importance of friendship.

The moderated showcases will go towards 60 per cent of the students final GCSE grades.

Drama teacher at the Bolton Road high school, Miss Jessica Schumacher, said: “It’s always a pleasure to have St James’ Primary visit Albany as the enthusiasm and audience participation from pupils and staff is fantastic.

“Having a live theatre audience to watch the performance is a valuable experience for Year 11s as they really do put 100 per cent into their acting and enjoy the experience, sometimes even forgetting it is for their GCSE performance grade.”

Miss Schumacher said the idea of inviting the younger children in to school had already shown dividends.

She added: “This has resulted in some of the highest results I have seen and it is pleasing for myself and the students to know that the pupils of St James’ enjoyed their visit to Albany.

“The final moderation in April, I am sure will be one to watch out for.”

The plays were well received by the primary school pupils, who had also provided the audience last year to year to watch the 2015 moderated performances.

The Year Six class from St James’ had also worked in partnership with the academy students during the summer term to bring their geography lessons to life.

“St James’ headteacher Claire ‑, said: “The children had a wonderful time.

“The themes were thought provoking and the experience has helped to inspire our own pupils about how they can achieve through drama also.”