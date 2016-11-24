Pupils learn how to make perfect pizza

Pupils at a South Ribble high school got a pizza the action thanks to a kindhearted mother and son act.

Lisa Jefferson, manager of Pizza Express in Lytham and her son Oliver made it a real family affair when they visited Priory Academy in Penwortham where younger son Max is a pupil.

Knowing his mum was in the food business the Crow Hill Road school’s community engagement co-ordinator Shelley Lewis-Lavender suggested he might like to host a food technology lesson for his year eight class.

The school was bowled over when Lisa and Oliver turned up to deliver a masterclass for the youngsters.

Shelley said: “I had worked with Lisa many years ago on an ‘Industry Day’ with primary schools.

“I did not expect the offer from Lisa to come in and run the lesson supplying all the ingredients - it was most generous.”

The Year Eights do a on basic skills and the have made pastry, using local produce from Lancashire.

She added: “They are now learning about bread-making and the conditions needed to make a successful yeast mixture.

They will also learn about making batters and cooking seasonal foods.

“The new GCSE Cookery and Nutrition curriculum in Year 10 is based on both the skills and the scientific reasoning behind ingredients as well as the use of seasonal and local produce.

“The visit from Pizza Express was fantastic, as well as seeing real people who actually work in the food industry they were able to experience using specific ingredients used in Pizza Express.”

She added: “The students also learned about why these ingredients were used and some of the reasons behind the designs and names of the pizzas.”

After the bake-off, pupils were asked to design a Halloween pizza for Pizza Express which was then advertised on the web site.

Shelley added: “All the pupils thoroughly enjoyed the challenges of the day and rose to the occasion.

“The session was thoroughly enjoyed by all and the involvement of both Lisa and her son was appreciated.”