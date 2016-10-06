Pupils learn how to apply science to their future

A schools engineering and science roadshow developed by BAE Systems, the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force landed in Preston.

Pupils from schools across the area are being given a chance to sample the partnership between business and the military aimed at tackling the UK’s shortage of scientists and engineers in the largest ever schools programme of its kind.

The roadshow, provides a highly visual, educational and interactive theatre presentation for primary and secondary school children.

The theme of this year’s roadshow focuses on the science of ‘waves’ – highlighting sound, light and water.

Practical sessions will help pupils understand how the physics of waves and engineering are used in the real world by aircraft and naval engineers, helping teachers tackle a difficult part of the science curriculum.

The roadshow has been popular with girls and boys alike and is aimed at raising awareness and boosting interest across the board.

Besides listening and watching the experts at work, the pupils had a chance to test their own skills and learn a few more with the practical demonstrations.

An added boost for many of the youngsters was the input from the RAF and Royal Navy, which only joined the scheme this year.

John Whelan, Human Resources director of Programmes and Support at BAE Systems said: “We are delighted that the Royal Navy has joined BAE Systems and the Royal Air Force in taking the roadshow to 90,000 young people.

“This helps meet the overwhelming demand for our roadshow from teachers and brings science, engineering, technology and maths to life for even more young people.”

Air Commodore Chris Elliott, RAF director of ground training said: “The Royal Air Force’s theme for 2016 is Innovation, Inspiration and Youth. Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics are at the heart of this and are central to the Royal Air Force’s role as a Service operating with cutting edge technology. This enterprise with BAE Systems and the Royal Navy allows us to demonstrate this and inspire the next generation.

The schools involved included St Cecilia’s RC Technology College in Longridge, Archbishop Temple High, Preston Muslim Girls High School, Broughton High and Christ the King Catholic Maths and Computing College in Preston, Holy Cross Catholic High in Chorley and Carr Hill High School and Sixth Form Centre in Kirkham.