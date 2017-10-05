Pupils can tell their own stories

A former Lancashire teacher-turned writer has been asked to help judge a competition aimed at encouraging more people to become foster carers.

Schoolchildren of all ages are being urged to pen either words or drawing, entries for the new Inspiring Stories competition, developed by the award-winning You Can Foster campaign.

Children’s writer Dan Worsley was a primary school teacher for 15 years and toured his new action-packed story Eric Appleby: Danger Zone across Lancashire during the summer.

He will be among an auspicious panel of children’s authors and poets – including children’s author and screenwriter Frank Cottrell-Boyce, poet Tony Walsh, children’s authors Cathy Cassidy and Livi Michael.

The competition is intended to encourage children and young people in foster care and fostering families from all over the North of England to tell their stories and so encourage a new generation of adults to sign up as foster carers.

Dan said: “It’s an honour and a privilege to be part of the judging panel for this fantastic competition.

“I spend a lot of my time encouraging children and young people to read for pleasure and write creatively because I believe they are two crucial life skills.

“I’m super-excited about reading the entries and can’t wait to get started.”

Children’s author Frank Cottrell-Boyce said: “Stories are how we make sense of our lives.

“The only way we can hope to understand another person is by listening to their story.

“The only way we can hope to understand ourselves is by finding someone who will listen to our story.”

Stories can be a personal account of a fostering experience or an inspirational tale that needs to be told.

Entries can be fiction, non-fiction, written or even drawn so that all ages can engage with the competition.

Stories should be no longer than 800 words.

The deadline is Friday, November 17.