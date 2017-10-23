Public funding for GB medics

Lancashire’s new medical school has enrolled its first group of British students.

The University of Central Lancashire Medical School opened in 2015 but, because of government policy on funding medical places it could only take full-fee paying students from overseas.

UCLan's Prof St John Crean

Now, the Preston-based institution has been given funding to enrol 12 home-grown would-be medics, with another 15 places being created next year - and a bid is going in for a share of the 1,000 extra trainee doctor places promised nationally by the Government for 2019/20.

The first batch of UK places is being funded jointly by the university, the local Sustainability Transformation Partnership and the East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust and North Cumbria University Hospitals NHS Trust.

Focused on the need to recruit and retain doctors locally, 10 of the places are supported by Lancashire and South Cumbria STP sponsorship and the other two are full scholarships.

UCLan pro vice-chancellor (clinical and health) Professor StJohn Crean (pictured) said: “The provision of UK-funded undergraduate medical places is vital if we are to deliver on the region’s need to recruit and retain doctors. We have enrolled some highly talented and motivated students who I know will go on to rewarding careers and justify the confidence that our NHS and STP partners have already shown in us.”

UCLan also successfully bid to the Higher Education Funding Council for England for an other 15 UK-funded medical undergraduate places starting in 2018. Prof Cathy Jackson, executive dean for the Faculty of Clinical and Biomedical Sciences, said the Government’s decision to award UCLan funded places for UK students for the first time from 2018 was fantastic news.

She said:“Our research shows there are many highly talented students out there who would love the opportunity to study medicine, become a doctor and help solve some of the health inequalities that our local communities face. We now have a great base on which to build.”

The university will only be accepting UK applications from the North West and additional weighting will be given to students from a wider social background. In its first year the university enrolled 35 self-funded students and in the second year 55 were accepted on the UCLan MBBS programme. The students come from 28 different countries including Canada, Hong Kong and UAE.