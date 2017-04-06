Preston’s Royal Cross School pupils farewell message to Miss

Headteacher Ruth Bonney got a send-off to remember on the last day of classes at Preston’s Royal Cross School.

Staff and pupils put on a retirement party to celebrate her 37 years at the school, 22 of them as head.

Pupils at the Elswick Road school in Savick, Ashton, did some signing and singing for Ruth.

During her time at the school, which is Lancashire’s only specialist school for pupils with hearing impairment, Ruth has steered it to a number of accolades, including Healthy School and Artsmark status.

The current deputy headteacher, Bev Hennefer, will follow in her footsteps and take over the reins after the Easter holidays.