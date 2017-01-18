Preston’s College rated as Requires Improvement in latest Ofsted report

A city college has been told to improve teaching and learning.

But bosses at Preston’s College say the Fulwood facility has lost it’s good rating to Requires Improvement because of changes to Ofsted criteria.

A 10-person team spent five days looking into every aspect of the St Vincents Road college.

They said all eight key areas, from the quality of teaching and learning to the effectiveness of leadership and management requires improvement.

Inspectors said: “Too many learners, fail to attend English and mathematics classes; they do not develop their English and mathematical skills well enough or achieve their qualifications in these subjects.”

They said teachers don’t monitor student’s progress well enough stating: “too many current learners are making slow progress”.

However, inspectors applauded the college’s recent action planto help drive up standards.

Links with industry and pastoral support for students with special needs and behaviour was described as “Exemplary”.

College bosses said the main criticism was levied at the demand by Ofsted for high levels of maths and English, adding that results in key areas are above national average, some well above,

Dr Lis Smith, principal and chief executive said: “We are a large college that is clear about providing learners and employees with the skills, knowledge and hands-on experience that employers want and need across a very diverse range of education and training. It’s an approach that receives great feedback from our students and businesses across the county, has seen us grow apprenticeship activity markedly over several years, and is one which positions the college well for the introduction of enhanced technical education routes.”