Preston, Chorley and South Ribble: How does your school fare?

As the Government publishes the annual primary school performance tables schools across Lancashire are celebrating.

Despite the major controversy surrounding last May’s Sats Tests, latest data reveals that the county’s schools are still among some of the nation’s best.

The education authority is among the top third and the county boasts more good and outstanding schools than both the regional and national averages - especially at primary level.

However, it still has a clutch of underperforming schools but the percentages of pupils in schools that are not deemed to be good or outstanding are much lower than the national average.

Latest figures from OFSTED show that the vast majority of Lancashire’s children and young people are taught in schools that are either good or outstanding.

According to the statistics 95 per cent of Lancashire’s primary aged pupils attend schools judged to be good or outstanding, compared to the national average of 90 per cent, and to the North West average of 93 per cent.

The performance of primary school pupils in recent national tests has been praised by Lancashire County Council’s cabinet member for children, young people and schools.

County Councillor Matthew Tomlinson said: “Once again, the Key Stage Two results are really pleasing.

“Our primary school children are doing well, above the national and regional average in the key areas of reading, writing and maths, which is definitely something we can be proud of.

“This shows what excellent work our schools are doing throughout the county. They have obviously got to grips with a new, and more demanding curriculum, and it is great to see Lancashire children performing so well.

“This is backed up by the latest Ofsted figures showing that 95% of Lancashire’s primary age pupils attend schools that have been judged to be good or outstanding, compared to the national average of 90%, and the North West average of 93%.

“Well done to all our children, and to their teachers, parents, and school governors. These results are a compliment to all their hard work.

Lancashire County Council staff support almost all of our primary schools and it is great to know that they are helping them to build such strong foundations for when pupils move on to secondary school.”

School name / Number of pupils / % of pupils reaching expected level in maths / % of pupils reaching expected level in reading / % of pupils reaching expected level in writing / Percentage of pupils reaching expected level in Maths, reading and English

Abbey Village Primary School / 12 / 58% / 75% / 83% / 58%

Acorns Primary School / 12 / 0% / 0% / 0% / 0%

Adlington Primary School / 11 / 82% / 64% / 73% / 55%

Adlington St Paul’s Church of England Primary School / 22 / 64% / 77% / 91% / 50%

Alston Lane Catholic Primary School, Longridge / 24 / 88% / 79% / 96% / 75%

Anderton Primary School / 29 / 76% / 59% / 59% / 52%

Ashton Primary School / 26 / 46% / 38% / 69% / 27%

Ashton-on-Ribble St Andrew’s Church of England Primary School / 60 / 93% / 90% / 85% / 82%

Balshaw Lane Community Primary School / 40 / 55% / 55% / 65% / 40%

Bamber Bridge St Aidan’s Church of England Primary School / 9 / 44% / 56% / 67% / 22%

Banks Methodist School / 5 / SUPP / SUPP / SUPP / SUPP

Banks St Stephens’ CofE School / 12 / 83% / 58% / 83% / 50%

Barnacre Road Primary School / 34 / 47% / 53% / 68% / 35%

Barton St Lawrence Church of England Primary School / 26 / 96% / 81% / 85% / 81%

Bilsborrow John Cross Church of England Primary School / 6 / 83% / 83% / 83% / 67%

Bleasdale Church of England Primary School / 3 / SUPP / SUPP / SUPP / SUPP

Brabins Endowed School / 11 / 91% / 64% / 100% / 64%

Bretherton Endowed Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School / 17 / 88% / 94% / 100% / 82%

Brindle Gregson Lane Primary School / 28 / 64% / 61% / 79% / 43%

Brindle St James’ Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School / 7 / 100% / 71% / 86% / 71%

Brinscall St John’s CofE and Methodist Primary School / 30 / 73% / 67% / 83% / 53%

Brockholes Wood Community Primary School and Nursery / 32 / 59% / 59% / 81% / 47%

Brookfield Community Primary School / 22 / 77% / 73% / 68% / 50%

Broughton-in-Amounderness Church of England Primary School / 35 / 91% / 77% / 89% / 71%

Bryning with Warton St Paul’s Church of England Primary School / 23 / 61% / 57% / 65% / 48%

Buckshaw Primary School / 30 / 77% / 73% / 77% / 63%

Calder Vale St John Church of England Primary School / 4 / SUPP / SUPP / SUPP / SUPP

Catforth Primary School / 8 / 50% / 63% / 50% / 38%

Chorley All Saints Church of England Primary School and Nursery Unit / 29 / 66% / 55% / 72% / 45%

Chorley Astley Park School / 19 / 0% / 0% / 0% / 0%

Chorley St James’ Church of England Primary School / 26 / 73% / 62% / 88% / 54%

Chorley St Peter’s Church of England Primary School / 32 / 69% / 63% / 72% / 44%

Chorley, the Parish of St Laurence Church of England Primary School / 26 / 88% / 62% / 85% / 58%

Christ Church Charnock Richard CofE Primary School / 25 / 100% / 100% / 96% / 96%

Clayton Brook Primary School / 23 / 70% / 35% / 78% / 35%

Clayton-le-Woods Church of England Primary School / 35 / 63% / 63% / 80% / 54%

Clayton-le-Woods Manor Road Primary School / 34 / 79% / 76% / 88% / 71%

Cop Lane Church of England Primary School, Penwortham / 28 / 79% / 71% / 89% / 61%

Coppull Parish Church of England Primary School / 21 / 67% / 62% / 86% / 48%

Coppull Primary School and Children’s Centre / 28 / 54% / 64% / 71% / 43%

Coppull St John’s Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School / 8 / 75% / 75% / 75% / 63%

Cottam Primary School / 30 / 80% / 70% / 83% / 70%

Coupe Green Primary School / 17 / 76% / 41% / 76% / 41%

Cuerden Church School, Bamber Bridge / 21 / 90% / 86% / 71% / 57%

Deepdale Community Primary School / 80 / 55% / 51% / 75% / 40%

Duke Street Primary School / 37 / 54% / 57% / 89% / 46%

Eccleston Primary School / 25 / 72% / 64% / 84% / 52%

Eccleston St Mary’s Church of England Primary School / 29 / 93% / 90% / 90% / 90%

Eldon Primary School / 18 / 94% / 78% / 89% / 78%

English Martyrs Catholic Primary School, Preston / 24 / 42% / 63% / 71% / 38%

Euxton Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School 30 93% 90% 97% 90%

Euxton Primrose Hill Primary School / 31 / 58% / 71% / 84% / 52%

Euxton St Mary’s Catholic Primary School / 30 / 90% / 80% / 73% / 70%

Farington Moss St. Paul’s C.E. Primary School / 18 / 78% / 72% / 83% / 72%

Farington Primary School / 19 / 68% / 68% / 84% / 53%

Fishwick Primary School / 10 / 10% / 30% / 20% / 0%

Forton Primary School / 11 / 73% / 82% / 82% / 64%

Freckleton Church of England Primary School / 24 / 88% / 79% / 88% / 71%

Freckleton Strike Lane Primary School / 32 / 91% / 94% / 75% / 75%

Frenchwood Community Primary School / 31 / 65% / 55% / 71% / 48%

Fulwood and Cadley Primary School / 45 / 76% / 71% / 89% / 58%

Fulwood, St Peter’s Church of England Primary School and Nursery / 34 / 94% / 88% / 94% / 85%

Garstang Community Primary School / 33 / 76% / 76% / 88% / 67%

Garstang St Thomas’ Church of England Primary School / 27 / 89% / 56% / 74% / 52%

Gillibrand Primary School / 19 / 84% / 79% / 84% / 68%

Goosnargh Oliverson’s Church of England Primary School / 15 / 73% / 80% / 80% / 60%

Goosnargh Whitechapel Primary School / 8 / 63% / 75% / 75% / 38%

Great Eccleston Copp CofE Primary School / 21 / 67% / 76% / 81% / 62%

Grimsargh St Michael’s Church of England Primary School / 28 / 96% / 82% / 96% / 82%

Harris Primary School / 31 / 74% / 74% / 90% / 61%

Hesketh-with-Becconsall All Saints CofE School / 30 / 87% / 67% / 97% / 63%

Heskin Pemberton’s Church of England Primary School / 9 / 89% / 89% / 89% / 89%

Higher Walton Church of England Primary School / 5 / SUPP / SUPP / SUPP / SUPP

Highfield Primary School / 28 / 61% / 68% / 75% / 57%

Hillside Specialist School and College / 4 / SUPP / SUPP / SUPP / SUPP

Holme Slack Community Primary School / 17 / 94% / 76% / 76% / 71%

Holy Family Catholic Primary School, Ingol, Preston / 23 / 83% / 74% / 78% / 65%

Holy Family Catholic Primary School, Warton / 16 / 69% / 69% / 81% / 63%

Hoole St Michael CofE Primary School / 20 / 45% / 50% / 75% / 40%

Howick Church Endowed Primary School / 15 / 80% / 93% / 93% / 80%

Ingol Community Primary School / 17 / 53% / 71% / 82% / 53%

Inskip St Peter’s Church of England Voluntary Aided School / 6 / 83% / 67% / 67% / 50%

Kennington Primary School / 35 / 74% / 51% / 69% / 51%

Kingsfold Primary School / 21 / 71% / 62% / 71% / 48%

Kirkham and Wesham Primary School / 30 / 60% / 53% / 73% / 37%

Kirkham Pear Tree School / 4 / SUPP / SUPP / SUPP / SUPP

Kirkham St Michael’s Church of England Primary School / 34 / 59% / 71% / 76% / 50%

Kirkland and Catterall St Helen’s Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School / 19 / 74% / 63% / 79% / 47%

Lancaster Lane Community Primary School / 28 / 79% / 54% / 79% / 50%

Lea Community Primary School / 26 / 62% / 58% / 69% / 42%

Lea Neeld’s Endowed Church of England Primary School / 18 / 50% / 67% / 72% / 44%

Lever House Primary School / 34 / 97% / 88% / 88% / 85%

Leyland Methodist Junior School / 63 / 57% / 56% / 87% / 46%

Leyland St James Church of England Primary School / 29 / 52% / 66% / 69% / 38%

Leyland St Mary’s Roman Catholic Primary School / 41 / 56% / 39% / 59% / 37%

Little Hoole Primary School / 29 / 93% / 76% / 76% / 66%

Longridge Church of England Primary School / 30 / 83% / 83% / 83% / 77%

Longridge St Wilfrid’s Roman Catholic Primary School / 21 / 90% / 81% / 95% / 81%

Longsands Community Primary School / 26 / 100% / 81% / 92% / 73%

Longton Primary School / 29 / 93% / 79% / 86% / 72%

Lostock Hall Community Primary School / 60 / 85% / 73% / 85% / 62%

Lostock Hall Moor Hey School / 10 / 0% / 0% / 0% / 0%

Mayfield School / 4 / SUPP / SUPP / SUPP / SUPP

Medlar-with-Wesham Church of England Primary School / 28 / 82% / 71% / 79% / 64%

Moor Nook Community Primary School / 30 / 37% / 23% / 77% / 17%

Moss Side Primary School / 34 / 85% / 85% / 88% / 74%

Nateby Primary School / 8 / 100% / 100% / 100% / 100%

New Longton All Saints CofE Primary School / 28 / 79% / 71% 86% 57%

Newton Bluecoat Church of England Primary School / 27 / 85% / 67% / 74% / 56%

Northbrook Primary School / 20 / 45% / 40% / 65% / 35%

Our Lady and St Edward’s Catholic Primary School, Preston / 30 / 83% / 83% / 77% / 73%

Our Lady and St Gerard’s Roman Catholic Primary School, Lostock Hall / 44 / 75% / 64% / 70% / 52%

Penwortham Broad Oak Primary School / 11 / 100% / 91% / 82% / 82%

Penwortham Middleforth Church of England Primary School 29 79% 72% 90% 62%

Penwortham Primary School / 31 / 61% / 71% / 77% / 58%

Penwortham, St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School / 36 / 83% / 78% / 72% / 67%

Pilling St John’s Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School / 13 / 77% / 54% / 77% / 46%

Pool House Community Primary School / 24 / 92% / 88% / 96% / 83%

Preston Grange Primary School / 19 / 84% / 47% / 74% / 47%

Preston Greenlands Community Primary School / 23 / 83% / 70% / 91% / 65%

Preston St Matthew’s Church of England Primary School / 55 / 87% / 80% / 82% / 76%

Queen’s Drive Primary School / 63 / 90% / 79% / 95% / 76%

Ribbleton Avenue Methodist Junior School / 49 / 88% / 59% / 69% / 49%

Ribby with Wrea Endowed CofE Primary School / 25 / 84% / 84% / 84% / 72%

Ribchester St Wilfrid’s Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School / 11 / 82% / 100% / 91% / 82%

Royal Cross Primary School / 2 / SUPP / SUPP / SUPP / SUPP

Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School / 18 / 56% / 72% / 39% / 33%

Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School, Chorley / 24 / 50% / 58% / 83% / 42%

Samlesbury Church of England School / 9 / 89% / 100% / 100% / 89%

Scorton Church of England Primary School / 5 / SUPP / SUPP / SUPP / SUPP

Seven Stars Primary School / 16 / 69% / 81% / 69% / 44%

Sherwood Primary School / 59 / 85% / 90% / 88% / 78%

St Anne’s Catholic Primary School / 24 / 42% / 33% / 58% / 29%

St Anthony’s Catholic Primary School, Fulwood, Preston / 44 / 57% / 77% / 84% / 52%

St Augustine’s Catholic Primary School / 39 / 62% / 59% / 79% / 51%

St Bede’s Catholic Primary School / 28 / 75% / 82% / 68% / 64%

St Bernard’s Catholic Primary School, Preston / 33 / 79% / 76% / 79% / 64%

St Catherine’s RC Primary School / 32 / 75% / 69% / 97% / 56%

St Chad’s Catholic Primary School / 20 / 85% / 50% / 70% / 40%

St Clare’s Catholic Primary School, Preston / 35 / 83% / 71% / 89% / 71%

St Francis Catholic Primary School, Goosnargh / 11 / 45% / 45% / 82% / 27%

St George’s Church of England Primary School, Chorley / 34 / 97% / 97% / 97% / 94%

St Gregory’s Catholic Primary School, Chorley / 29 / 72% / 86% / 76% / 59%

St Gregory’s Catholic Primary School, Preston / 31 / 87% / 58% / 84% / 55%

St Ignatius’ Catholic Primary School / 25 / 76% / 52% / 76% / 44%

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Anderton / 25 / 88% / 96% / 88% / 76%

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Brindle / 12 / 58% / 58% / 92% / 58%

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Chorley / 26 / 65% / 65% / 69% / 54%

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Medlar-with-Wesham / 14 / 64% / 64% / 71% / 57%

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Preston / 34 / 41% / 35% / 76% / 26%

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Withnell / 11 / 82% / 100% / 91% / 82%

St Maria Goretti Catholic Primary School, Preston / 17 / 71% / 59% / 59% / 47%

St Mary and Michael Catholic Primary School / 23 / 83% / 83% / 78% / 70%

St Mary and St Andrew’s Catholic Primary School, Barton Newsham / 21 / 81% / 71% / 67% / 62%

St Mary Magdalen’s Catholic Primary School / 29 / 90% / 66% / 83% / 62%

St Mary’s and St Benedict’s Roman Catholic Primary School / 43 / 81% / 74% / 79% / 65%

St Mary’s Catholic Primary School / 15 / 60% / 67% / 67% / 47%

St Mary’s Catholic Primary School and Nursery, Chorley / 30 / 93% / 80% / 93% / 80%

St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, Claughton-on-Brock / 4 / SUPP / SUPP / SUPP / SUPP

St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, Great Eccleston / 5 / SUPP / SUPP / SUPP / SUPP

St Mary’s Roman Catholic Primary School, Chipping / 5 / SUPP / SUPP / SUPP / SUPP

St Michael’s-on-Wyre Church of England Primary School / 17 / 82% / 88% / 94% / 76%

St Oswald’s Catholic Primary School, Coppull / 15 / 53% / 60% / 73% / 40%

St Oswald’s Catholic Primary School, Longton / 39 / 90% / 79% / 87% / 74%

St Patrick’s Roman Catholic Primary School, Walton-le-Dale / 30 / 87% / 87% / 90% / 80%

St Stephen’s CofE School / 33 / 73% / 64% / 73% / 58%

St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School, Preston / 15 / 53% / 27% / 73% / 20%

St William’s Catholic Primary School, Pilling / 2 / SUPP / SUPP / SUPP / SUPP

Tarleton Community Primary School / 52 / 63% / 63% / 73% / 46%

Tarleton Holy Trinity CofE Primary School / 18 / 89% / 100% / 78% / 72%

Tarleton Mere Brow Church of England Primary School / 10 / 50% / 40% / 60% / 30%

The Blessed Sacrament Catholic Primary School / 51 / 75% / 76% / 90% / 65%

The Coppice School / 3 / SUPP / SUPP / SUPP / SUPP

The Roebuck School / 52 / 52% / 56% / 48% / 33%

The Willows Catholic Primary School, Kirkham / 25 / 60% / 52% / 72% / 32%

Treales Church of England Primary School / 8 / 50% / 75% / 75% / 50%

Trinity and St Michael’s VA CofE/Methodist Primary School / 32 / 94% / 91% / 88% / 84%

Trinity Church of England/Methodist Primary School, Buckshaw Village / 43 / 88% / 72% / 77% / 60%

Walton-le-Dale Community Primary School / 54 / 78% / 81% / 85% / 65%

Walton-le-Dale, St Leonard’s Church of England Primary School / 39 / 85% / 87% / 85% / 77%

Weeton Primary School / 16 / 88% / 69% / 88% / 69%

Weeton St Michael’s Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School / 9 / 33% / 56% / 89% / 33%

Westwood Primary School / 28 / 61% / 61% / 82% / 50%

Whitefield Primary School / 47 / 53% / 66% / 72% / 37%

Whittle-le-Woods Church of England Primary School / 35 / 83% / 69% / 83% / 63%

Winmarleigh Church of England Primary School / 3 / SUPP / SUPP / SUPP / SUPP

Withnell Fold Primary School / 12 / 83% / 83% / 67% / 58%

Woodlea Junior School / 58 / 48% / 62% / 69% / 40%

Woodplumpton St Anne’s CofE Primary School / 15 / 73% / 73% / 80% / 67%