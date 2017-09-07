PNE’s mascot  is star pupil

Football club mascot Deepdale Duck proved a big attraction when he swapped his usual confines of Preston North End for Eldon Primary School in Preston where he was the star attraction.

The mascot joined his young fans in class, to celebrate their hat-trick of success.

Photo Neil Cross Eldon Primary holding a Super Learning Day Martin Newton coding with Amelia Gegoire, Amaan and Hannah Raheem

The school, in Plungington, threw a party to celebrate being named Primary School of the Year in the Lancashire Post Education Awards – for the third time.

The winners are nominated and voted for by the public.

Headteacher Azra Butt (inset) decided to mark the event by holding a party for staff and pupils, with the mascot as a surprise guest.

The Primary School of the Year Award sponsored by Preston North End and community executive Harriet Creighton-Levis and Deepdale Duck presented the accolade at a glittering gala night at Preston’s Charter Theatre in the summer.

Eldon is no stranger to success.

The school has been recognised locally, regionally and nationally for achievements, winning the Leadership Team of the Year at the North West Education Awards and maintaining its Centre of Excellence for Inclusion status. Other innovative initiatives include buying a house to teach children ‘life-skills’ and transforming a piece of derelict land into an outdoor learning zone.

The school also has it’s own nursery, taking children from as young as two years old.

Eldon regularly host visits from outside the education sector and recently hosted a super learning day where children had a chance to work with industry experts.

Parents say children leave Eldon enthused and read for future education.

