Plenty of space in ‘cramped’ school

A once bursting-at-the-seams village school is on top form after the completion of a multi-million pound expansion plan.

The £4.2m extension at Primrose Hill Primary School in Euxton, near Chorley, has been officially opened.

It includes eight new classrooms and a sports hall, the renovation of four existing classrooms and the creation of a new sports field.

The extension, which will double the school’s capacity, provides the additional places needed due to a rising birth rate and significant housing development in the area.

The recpetion class intake will rise form 30 to 60 each September resulting in the school capacity increasing from 210 to 420 over a seven year period.

The school has been providing an additional 30 reception places in temporary accommodation since September 2015.

The official opening by Lancashire County Council Chairman Terry Aldridge, on Friday, came the day before a visit by world record marathon runner, Amy Hughes, at the school’s annual festival to raise money for the school.

Headteacher Gareth Caunce said: “The new building has made such a huge difference to what we can offer to pupils, parents, and the community at our school.

The learning environment has been improved because of the increased space we now enjoy.

“It was great to be able to celebrate the new school building at the official opening, and importantly it gave people the opportunity to see our fantastic new facilities for themselves”

He added that the school, which was rated outstanding in all areas by Ofsted, has achieved the Sainsbury’s Gold sports mark for two consecutive years and is looking to implement the Golden Mile initiative as soon as the new facilities are all fully accessible.