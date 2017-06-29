Playtime is now a real adventure

Playtime has become much more fun for youngsters at Holme Slack Primary school in Preston since they were presented with an area full of state-of-the-art equipment.

The school, in Manor House Lane, had no fixed equipment or focus areas and wanted to create a space that would keep pupils active at break times and encourage creativity.

Photo Neil Cross The grand opening event for the new adventure playground at Holme Slack Primary

Playforce worked with the staff and children to design and build the new playground and also helped them raise the money to pay for it.

The state-of-the art space, which includes an outdoor staging area, a Tipi and a creative drawing trail, is now being used by children at break times and by the drama club for rehearsals and productions.

During the warmer days pupils are also having lessons taught to them into the playground.

Helen Wilson, a spokesman from the school, said: “The children really look forward to going out to play and the equipment can also be used as an incentive.

Photo Neil Cross Deepdale Duck at the grand opening event for the new adventure playground at Holme Slack Primary

“It is now being linked to rewards for other areas, for example to reward high levels of attendance.”

They celebrated the opening of the playground with a fun party popper event.

Among the guests were Preston North End mascot Deepdale Duck and civic dignitaries.

Photo Neil Cross The grand opening event for the new adventure playground at Holme Slack Primary Zaynab and Mahnoor