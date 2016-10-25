Pitch in your vote to help grant bid

Fundraisers behind the Garstang Community Academy Pitch in project have launched their latest bid for funds and are calling on the community for support.

The team are asking for votes towards their application to the Aviva Community Fund, which is open until November 18.

The application has been made on behalf of the school, Garstang Ladies Hockey Club, Garstang RUFC, Garstang FC, Garstang School and Sports Partnership to help build the world class multi sport, all-weather facility at the Bowgreave school.

A total of 22 projects under the scheme will receive a grant

Supporters need to register an email address and password to receive 10 votes. You can give all your votes to one project.

Visit http://www.aviva.co.uk/good-thinking/community-fund/ Project Postcode: PR3 1YE