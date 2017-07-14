Penwortham school boss chosen for ‘Generation Deepdale’ campaign

School boss Matt Eastham really is ahead of the game when it comes to supporting his favourite soccer team.

For the Penwortham Priory Academy headteacher along with his family, was chosen from hundreds of keen Preston North End supporters to front the new season ticket promotion.

Matt Eastham, headteacher at Priory Academy, Penwortham

The club wanted supporters to get involved with the ‘Generation Deepdale’ campaign, asking fans to reflect on their best memories of being part of the club, their first game watching Preston and what the club means to them.

Father-of-three Matt was chosen as one of the faces of the campaign which sees the Eastham’s on billboards around Preston and also Matt chatting about his North End experiences on the official Twitter account.

The 43-year-old said: “ I grew up in Preston and played football to a decent standard for Loughborough University, but I have a glass back now so I have had to hang up my boots.”

Matt, who started as a PE teacher at Priory 20 years ago, added: “I have been a North End supporter all my life and it was great going down with the family and getting involved with the 2017/18 season ticket promotion.

“My first match was Preston against West Ham in 1985. It was an evening game and I remember coming onto Deepdale, I was only young, and the buzz and the atmosphere has stayed with me.

“To me PNE is about history and tradition, not just for the club but for my family as my dad took me, my brother and my sister on.

“I loved listening to my dad recall his memories about cup finals and watching Sir Tom Finney was particularly memorable for me – they were great times.”