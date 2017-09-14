Panther poet to give reading

Linton Kwesi Johnson, the Jamaican-born “dub poet,” political orator, musician and journalist will read his poetry at the University of Central Lancashire in Preston next month.

Kwesi Johnson (right), a former member of the Black Panthers, developed his work with Rasta Love, a group of poets and drummers. His first collection of poetry, Voices of the Living and the Dead, was published in 1974 by Race Today. In 2002 he became only the second living poet and the first black poet to have his work included in Penguin’s Modern Classics series Kwesi Johnson performance is a part of The Red and the Black: The Russian Revolution and the Black Atlantic Conference organised by the Institute for the Black Atlantic Research to mark the centenary of the Russian Revolution.

The events will take place in UCLAN’s Media Innovation Studio.

Tickets are available at Ticket Source: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/date/386462.