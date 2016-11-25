Old respite centre could make way for playing field

A former respite care home could be torn down to make way for a new playing field.

An application has been submitted with Lancashire County Council to demolish Maplewood House - a former respite home for children with special educational needs - on part of the site of The Coppice School in Bamber Bridge.

Authority bosses want to then use the land for a playing field, for the special school in Ash Grove.

A planning statement said: “Maplewood House has been used as a respite care home for children with special educational needs.

“The buildings share an access drive with The Coppice School, a specialist school for pupils aged between two and 19 years of age.

“The facilities in the building have become unsuitable for the team using them and the local authority service that occupied the building have relocated to a new premise in Farrington, Preston, as a result Maplewood House is now empty.

“The structure is deteriorating and we know it contains hazardous material.

“This material will be professionally removed and disposed of prior to the demolition, as part of the same works.

“The land that the building stands on has already been transferred to the school and the existing building is of no use to them.

“The fabric construction is in a poor state of repair and the impression can be made that the buildings form part of the school estate.

“The head teacher has pointed out that it is distressful for some parents to see that their children, who require specialist help, have to attend a school that appears to be in a partly derelict condition.”

A decision is due to be made under delegated powers.