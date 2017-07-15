New university engineering centre is starting to take shape

What is the Engineering Innovation Centre ?

The EIC is an integrated teaching and research space which will deliver a range of key objectives, including ensuring that local skills reflect social and economic needs and increasing the number of females in engineering careers.

The state-of-the art facility, which will establish UCLan as a leader in engineering innovation, is a major milestone within the £200 million Campus Masterplan

When will work start?

Work is now underway on the £30m flagship facility which aims to produce an increase of 500 locally trained graduates every year in areas including aerospace, mechanical and energy technologies and engineering.

Where has the money come from?

£10.5 million via the Lancashire Enterprise Partnerships’ Growth Deal and £5.8 million from the European Regional Development Fund and £5m from HEFCE’s STEM Capital Fund.

How big is this building?

It will be six-storeys tall and a large piling rig is now on site drilling 600mm diameter holes, 25 metres long and filled with concrete and steel.