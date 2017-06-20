New degree for blue light squad

A Lancashire university is set to roll out the UK’s first professional doctorate for the emergency services.

The bespoke programme has been created by Edge Hill University in response to the “dramatic changes” in the police, fire and ambulance services.

It follows hard on the heels of the new Police and Crime Bill, which will sees the services working together.

The nation’s first Professional Doctorate in Emergency Services Management will be open to senior staff already working in the sector.

It will be research based and has been created with the backing of all three emergency services and will allow students to explore the issues and challenges related to the three services working together.

The programme will be officially launched next month at an event with a host of key national speakers represntating the emergency services.

Course leader Paresh Wankhade, Professor of leadership and Management at Edge Hill, said: “This new and innovative programme of research will help candidates to develop professional management practice while gaining an appreciation and understanding of the relationship between management research and the professional practice of management.”

Professor Helen Woodruffe–Burton, director of Edge Hill Business School, added: The context in which these organisations currently operate is becoming increasingly complex and the pressures of funding, training and cultural transformations are being felt globally. We are confident that the research generated from this programme will help to solve real life problems in these organisations.”