Myerscough earns silver grade

Myerscough College is celebrating after the facility achieved a prestigious silver award in a new assessment highlighting excellence in teaching and learning across higher education providers in the UK.

The award, by the Teaching Excellence Framework, judged that Myerscough delivers “high quality teaching, learning and outcomes for its students, and it consistently exceeds rigorous national quality requirements in higher education”.

Myerscough is one of only two specialist land-based providers in the country to be recognised at this level. Not every university or higher education institution received a grading and only a small number attained the top gold mark.

The TEF report added: “Most students achieve excellent outcomes. Very high proportions of students from all backgrounds continue with their studies.”

Principal Ann Turner (pictured) said: “This is yet another good result for Myerscough and a reflection of the level of support, the student experience and the quality of our teaching.’’

The award is valid for up to three years.