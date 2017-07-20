Music man is made a UCLan Honorary Fellow

This year UCLan has awarded eight honorary fellowships from a range of different walks of life.

Graham Massey received his award to acknowledge the significant contribution he has made to the music industry, as a composer, multi-instrumentalist and producer.

He is probably best known as a founding member of pioneering electronic music group 808 State.

Despite continuing to create ground-breaking music with his band ‘Toolshed’, Graham has been prolific in his support to UCLan through his collaboration projects with students, performing at the university’s degree show and also being a key contributor to the International Future Sound Music Conference.