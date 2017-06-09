Mum's medal winning debut

A floristry student struck silver at her first Chelsea Flower Show after quitting her job to return to education.

Bekki Smyth, of Carnforth, only took up the subject nine months ago after previously working as a service station manager for BP.

Bekki, who has daughters Saffron, six, and four-year-old Summer, enrolled at Myerscough College last September and this year decided to enter the Royal Horticultural Society’s florist of the year 2017 competition.

Bekki started in the regional heats in March and with a piece called “Life without Love is like Cogs without Oil”.

The work was based upon a brief set by the British Floral Association and reached the top 16 nationally which secured her a place in the grand final at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

Bekki’s brief for the final piece was “Summer Skies” and all 16 florists had to design and create a floral kite to be exhibited in the Pavilion

Tent.

The 33-year-old spent two months creating a dragon design incorporating traditional and contemporary floristry techniques and additional craft techniques such as

origami.

Judges awarded her stunning creation a prestigious silver medal and Bekki’s success with reflected with an appearance on BBC television’s coverage of the annual showpiece event when her work was discussed by the

experts.

Rebecca said: “A silver medal is beyond my wildest expectations and I am overwhelmed with how well my design went down with the judges and the public.

“It was surreal to be there during the Royal visit and to see the Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate

Middleton.

“I guess it shows that you can follow your dreams and succeed despite your age or family commitments.”