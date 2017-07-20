Mum really is an inspiration

Getting a job at Preston Courts changed Catherine Louise Kearns life... and hopefully that of her children.

The single mum-of four from the city’s Callon Estate said her job “made me determined to make sure my children had a better life.”

So, at the age of 30 she decided be their role model and despite having three children to look after a the time she embarked on a degree course at UCLan.

She has achieved a Bachelor of Law degree despite working full time and having her youngest daughter in the process. Louise, now 37, said: “I did a diploma for business law in 2009, it took me year to get that, then I started the degree.

“I wanted to be a role model to the children and, to be honest, I spent seven years studying for a degree I had no interest in but it was one I could do part-time and now I want to go on to do forensic science.”

She took juggling work, home and studying all in her stride and even had another baby in the middle of it all.

Her mum Bernadette stepped in, when needed, to help out with the children, Demi, 17, Dion, 15, Declan,11, and four-year-old Darcy.

Louise said: “ I set out to be an example for my children because of the things I saw in my job at the court.

“I started work straight from school at 16 and have worked ever since.”

She wanted her children to develop a work ethic and want to study and has already seen the rewards.

Eldest daughter Demi is already enrolled at the PNE sports college and is hoping for a scholarship to Dallas. She is also an RAF cadet.

Dion wants to be a social worker and Declan has secured a place at Hutton Grammar school.

Demi said of her mum: “She is an inspiration. We are all very proud of her. She is a great role model.”

Mum Bernadette and all the children were able see the proud mum collect her degree on stage at Preston’s Guild Hall.

She is planning a year out before returning to studying.