Messy playtime is all boxed up

Getting down and dirty was top of the timetable for youngsters at Barnacre Road School in Longridge.

When pupils were asked to take part in a charity event they really did get stuck in... throwing themselves into a sponsored mud run.

The event was arranged in response to the recent natural disasters around the world which left thousands of people homeless.

By working with the Longridge and North Preston Rotary Club, the primary children raised money for Shelter Box, which provides emergency shelter for the families affected by disaster.

To tie in with the theme, pupils took cardboard boxes into school and spent a morning decorating them with a wide range of designs.

The afternoon saw the children wear these creations to signify “home” for the fun run, which very quickly turned the school field into a muddy mess.

However, pupils were prepared and continued to battle through the mud in their wellies and tried to keep their boxes intact.

Sponsor money collected so far has topped the £1,800 mark.

This money is expected to be enough to pay for two shelter boxes – ensuring at least two families in need will receive emergency shelter and resources to keep them going.

