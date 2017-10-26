Mental health plan for schoolchildren

A mental health charity is offering schools across the county the opportunity to take part in its Wellbeing Challenge in a bid to help students to build resilience against mental health conditions.

With more than half of mental health issues developing before children reach 14, Lancashire Mind’s work with schools is seen as vital to improving wellbeing across the county now and for the future.

The Wellbeing Challenge intends to help schools to improve resilience and enable pupils to support their friends, with the aim of reducing the number of young people who may go on to develop a mental health condition.

The charity is leading the initiative in partnership with three local organisations: Positive Action in the Community, Key Unlocking Futures and Young Lancashire with Think Forward CIC.

They will deliver the programme to 50 schools across Lancashire, reaching 500 pupils. over the next three years.

By the end of that time, they hope to have created 50 pupil-designed initiatives to help make the county a happier, more supportive place for young people.

Rachael Ray, from Lancashire Mind, said: “We are very excited about the launch of the Wellbeing Challenge and the positive impact it will have on so many young people across Lancashire.”

Ribblesdale High School, in Clitheroe, was the first to sign up and headteacher, Stephen Cox, said: “Ribblesdale is proud to be a part of Lancashire Mind’s Wellbeing Challenge as we understand the importance of educating young people about looking after their mental health.

“As a school community we want our pupils to have access to all the tools they need to build resilience and to leave us with the knowledge and skills needed to look after their mental wellbeing.”