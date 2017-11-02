Mandip lands a place in Tardis

Time is definitely not standing still for former University of Central Lancashire graduate Mandip Gill.

She has landed a prime role alongside one of the world’s most famous time travellers.

Mandip, who graduated from the Preston-based university with a BA honours in 2009, has been chosen as one of the new Doctor Who companions.

The actress, who originates from Leeds, will play Yasmin in the latest series of the popular BBC show, which airs next month.

She will be joined in the Tardis by presenter and actor Bradley Walsh and newcomer Tosin Cole, while Jodie Whittaker has been named as the new Doctor.

Since graduating form UCLan, Mandip has appeared in a number of theatre shows but got her big TV break when she starred as Phoebe McQueen in Hollyoaks.

She was on the Channel Four soap for three-and-a-half years before her character met a grisly end.

Other parts have included the BBC dramas Casualty and Doctors plus the situation comedy Cuckoo.

Earlier this year Mandip featured in the ITV One drama Good Karma Hospital and BBC One viewers will soon see her play a junior registrar in Love, Lies and Records, Kay Mellor’s new BBC One programme.

She has fond memories of her time in Preston and said: “I thoroughly enjoyed my time training at the University of Central Lancashire. The BA (Hons) Acting course was informative, exciting and challenging; setting me up perfectly for the industry.

“The lecturers were supportive throughout my training and even helped me kick-start my career by introducing me to agents and industry professionals. Thanks to my training I have been able to work in the business for some years.”

Terence Chapman, senior lecturer in acting at UCLan said she was a “brilliant student” and added: “Really hard working, bright, positive and always very respectful.

“It was clear in her acting for screen classes that she had real potential so it’s no surprise to see she has done so well in TV. Hollyoaks, Doctors, Good Karma Hospital and now Dr Who.

“Mandip is a great ambassador for what we are trying to achieve here at UCLan.”