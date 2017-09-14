Make a splash in a classroom below water!

Schoolchildren across the county are being invited to dive into lessons at the UK’s first underwater classroom.

Bosses at SeaLife in Blackpool have invested £25,000 into brand new classroom and learning facilities, which they hope will create a splash among pupils and teachers.

As part of the facilities the attraction has unveiled for the start of the new academic year, children will be able to study sharks and other marine life from an amazing ocean tunnel, so they can stand directly under the giant creatures and look at them close up from under the water.

The improved learning centre also includes the chance to see and touch other creatures close up, such as a tarantula, chameleon and giant African land snail as part of the aquarium’s new Rainforest Ranger Table feature.

The aquarium’s range of special lessons has been created to fit in with the national curriculum.

General manager Matthew Titherington said the classroom was the first of its kind, adding: “The investment we have made and the underwater experience we offer are ideal settings for the fantastic new series of curriculum-enriching sessions.”