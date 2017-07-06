Mad designs show off a lot of talent

The clock has definitely been ticking for students at Runshaw College.

The media make-up students have been rushing around like March hares in a bid to complete their final assessments of the year.

Alice by Erin Sandwell

Time was of the essence for the latest photo shoot was based on The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party.

Students from all groups on the courses were involved and they had to interpret their own design and ideas based on the crazy event based on Lewis Carroll’s famous afternoon tea.

The students were assessed on their final design, make-up, hair and creativity of the theme.

Course leader Louise Branwell said: “ We had great fun doing the photo-shoots and it was a nice way to end the year, especially as we had glorious weather.

the Cheshire cat by Katie Wiseman

“And these talented students will be returning next year to do their level three course in media make-up so we have more exciting things to come.”

8650  Cheshire cat by Lucy Grimshaw

Someof the party guests at the Runshaw mad Hatters photo shoot....

Gothic hatter by Molly copeman.

mad hatter by Chantelle Kellet

the rabbit and mad hatter by Jess Bradley and Ashleigh Demrici

mad hatter by jasmine leigh

the harlequin hatter by Kayleigh Morris, and Alice in zombie land by Beth Jenkins.