Lucy’s acting career takes off

Talented schoolgirl Lucy Aspinall is on the road to stardom - both in front of and behind the camera.

The Holy Cross Catholic High School pupil from Chorley has collected her second NODA award.

Lucy won her first NODA (National Operatic and Dramatic Association) award for her performance as Dinah Glass in the Demon Headmaster last year, after she was voted the best actress in a youth production in the North West.

The 15-year-old, who is a member of Chorley Little Theatre, turned her focus to backstage action to direct their recent production, The Light Burns Blue.

Now, she has won her second NODA for her directing skills.

Lucy said: “It was a real honour.

“I got my second NODA for the best artistic director in a youth production in the north west and this one meant a lot as I also had to direct adults, so it was a trickier role.”

She added: “We went to a big ceremony in Southport and I was surprised to win.

“It’s amazing to win two NODA awards.”

Lucy, has starred in her school’s professional productions of Oliver and Joseph and his Technicolour Dreamcoat, winning rave reviews.

She has already received an offer of a place at a prestigious drama school in Liverpool but said:“I have decided though to concentrate on my A-levels for now and will go to Newman College – then I want to go to the Guildford School of Acting.”

Now though, she is back in front of the camera as she has been cast in the role of Cinderella in the musical Into the Woods.

The show is being staged at Chorley Little Theatre from July 12-15.