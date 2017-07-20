Logan proves that hard work really does pay dividends

A Preston student has proved that a learning disability is no barrier to gaining a top job and degree.

Software engineering graduate Logan Talbot has dyslexia but his hard work has paid off after obtaining a First Class degree from UCLan and landing a full-time job at Capgemini, one of the world’s leading providers of consulting, technology, and outsourcing services.

The former Ashton Community Science College and Cardinal Newman College pupil had numerous job offers come his way after successful placements and internships.

He also received two university awards; the British Computer Society (BCS) Prize for the Most Outstanding Student on a BCS Accredited Programme and a School Prize for the Most Outstanding Student on the software engineering degree.

The 22-year-old said: “I’m very proud of myself for gaining a first-class degree honours and commencing my first graduate employment.

“It has been difficult at times but I persisted and ensured that I planned my work in advance to allow time to complete each module to the best of my ability. The course did stretch my abilities and required a lot of sacrifice but it was all worth it.

“The support I received from UCLan has been fantastic. I received support with equipment, an individual support tutor and in exams I received support when required.”

Logan’s mum and dad Susan and David are former UCLan scholars, his sister Lorria is currently studying for a maths degree while his brother Rhys is looking at studying software engineering after completing his Newman College IT course.