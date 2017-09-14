Learning area hit by vandals

A new outdoor learning area at a primary school was targeted by vandals just days before the pupils returned to class.

Staff at Seven Stars Primary in Leyland were devastated after the Imagination Space was attacked after culprits got into the grounds.

Damage to Seven Stars Primary School

They say they were humbled by public reaction.

The vandals were unable to get into the main building but smashed classroom windows and ransacked an outdoor learning area for the infants, which had only been opened by South Ribble MP Seema Kennedy just before the end of term.

Deputy headteacher Catherine Walsh said staff had been in school at various times during the holidays to get things ready for the new year and were gutted when they saw the damage.

She added: “The ‘Imagination Space’ was lottery funded and the children were very excited about using it as part of their daily learning.

“Several windows were broken and glass covered a classroom and corridor.

“A door panel was also smashed through.

“Sand had been thrown everywhere.”

To make parents aware, photographs were posted on social media and, Catherine said staff were greatly encouraged by the overwhelming support from both the local community and further afield.

She said: “It was a real mess. Most of the damage was repairable but everyone rallied round.

“Governors put in extra time, teaching assistants came in to help the teachers clear up.

“The cleaner sat for two hours on the floor with the nozzle of the vacuum making sure every tiny speck of glass was gone.

“But the response from the community has been absolutely wonderful.

“Things snowballed and we received so many messages of support and offers of help.”

Headteacher Mike Mitchell (right) added: “We will not let this incident set us back.”