Leanne strides out for charity

Mental health nursing student Leanne Dawson put her best foot forward to help rise fuinds fir a charity supporting suicide prevention among the young.

Leanne, from Walton-le-Dale near Preston organised a HOPE walk in aid of the charity Papyrus The 9.5 mile walk, whcih started and ended in Preston city centre attracted around 35 walkers and raised more than £1,200.

She said: “My dad, Gary aged 51, even completed the walk and he’s had two strokes over the past two years and came with his white cane as he has lost 60per cent of his vision.

“That was pure dedication I was so proud of him. It poured it down the whole way too, but nobody was disheartened.”

The charity campaigns and influences national policies and provides HOPEline UK (0800 068 41 41) which is a confidential support and advice service for Young people under 35 who may be having thoughts of suicide as well as funding training.