Leading chef is served top accolade by UCLan

Have your say

Prestonian Michael Wignall was bestowed an Honorary Fellowship to acknowledge the significant contribution he has made to the catering industry.

He is regaled as one of the most successful and respected chefs in the country. Michael, who was born and educated in Preston, has won Michelin stars in every kitchen he has headed.

He is currently the executive head chef at Gidleigh Park, in Devon, and holds two Michelin stars and five AA-red star rosettes.

Michael is also well known for his appearances on numerous television cooking shows .

These range from MasterChef and the Great British Menu to Saturday Kitchen.