Language is top of the timetable

Schoolchildren from across the region joined forces at the University of Central Lancashire to celebrate language and culture from around the world.

More than 150 pupils from nine schools across Lancashire, Cumbria, Cheshire, Merseyside and Greater Manchester gathered at the university for the event.

European Langauges Day - The Moor Park High School pupils enjoy continental cuisine

They met international students from around the globe, learned about opportunities to study abroad and took part in taster sessions in language such as Arabic, Japanese and German.

Speaking at the event, Jacques Burgess, 15, from Moor Park High School in Preston, said: “A person who knows two languages is as useful as two people and I also feel like learning additional languages gives you a new perspective on life.”

His teacher, faculty leader for modern foreign languages at the Deepdale school, Charlotte Foster, added: “We want to show how learning additional languages opens up new opportunities and raises aspirations.”

She added that pupils benefitted from meeting and talking to overseas students,

Senior lecturer from the School of Languages and Global Studies Silke Engelbart, who organised the celebration, said: “We’ve run this event for the past 11 years and the schools really seem to get a lot out of it.”